Novena Begins: November 9 Feast Day: November 18

Patron Saint of Perseverance amid Adversity

Day 1 – St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Gracious God, you filled the heart of Philippine Duchesne with charity and missionary zeal, and gave her the desire to make you known among all peoples. Fill us who honor her memory today, with that same love and zeal to extend your kingdom to the ends of the earth. We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Novena

Day 3 – St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Novena

Day 4 – St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Novena

Day 5 – St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Novena

Day 6 – St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Novena

Day 7 – St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Novena

Day 8 – St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Novena

Day 9 – St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home