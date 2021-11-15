Novena Prayer to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: November 14

Feast Day: November 23

Patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression.

Day 1 – Novena to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed martyr of Christ the King, Father Miguel Agustin Pro, you are a special patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression, or despair. You are also a friend of musicians, the captives, and all who work toward social justice. Your beloved brothers, the Jesuits, revere you and count you among the ranks of their saints. You love your people of Mexico and all those loyal to the Church.

(Mention your request here…)

I thank the Sacred Heart for loving you so dearly. I pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom you love so dearly, to intercede for the cause of your canonization. I pray that you remember me in your eternal and well-deserved rejoicing, and also my needs: [state needs]. Through your courageous life and martyrdom you have won the crown of life everlasting. Remember me, Blessed Miguel, for I remember you. Long live Christ the King! Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed martyr of Christ the King, Father Miguel Agustin Pro, you are a special patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression, or despair. You are also a friend of musicians, the captives, and all who work toward social justice. Your beloved brothers, the Jesuits, revere you and count you among the ranks of their saints. You love your people of Mexico and all those loyal to the Church.

(Mention your request here…)

I thank the Sacred Heart for loving you so dearly. I pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom you love so dearly, to intercede for the cause of your canonization. I pray that you remember me in your eternal and well-deserved rejoicing, and also my needs: [state needs]. Through your courageous life and martyrdom you have won the crown of life everlasting. Remember me, Blessed Miguel, for I remember you. Long live Christ the King! Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Novena to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed martyr of Christ the King, Father Miguel Agustin Pro, you are a special patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression, or despair. You are also a friend of musicians, the captives, and all who work toward social justice. Your beloved brothers, the Jesuits, revere you and count you among the ranks of their saints. You love your people of Mexico and all those loyal to the Church.

(Mention your request here…)

I thank the Sacred Heart for loving you so dearly. I pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom you love so dearly, to intercede for the cause of your canonization. I pray that you remember me in your eternal and well-deserved rejoicing, and also my needs: [state needs]. Through your courageous life and martyrdom you have won the crown of life everlasting. Remember me, Blessed Miguel, for I remember you. Long live Christ the King! Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Novena to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed martyr of Christ the King, Father Miguel Agustin Pro, you are a special patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression, or despair. You are also a friend of musicians, the captives, and all who work toward social justice. Your beloved brothers, the Jesuits, revere you and count you among the ranks of their saints. You love your people of Mexico and all those loyal to the Church.

(Mention your request here…)

I thank the Sacred Heart for loving you so dearly. I pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom you love so dearly, to intercede for the cause of your canonization. I pray that you remember me in your eternal and well-deserved rejoicing, and also my needs: [state needs]. Through your courageous life and martyrdom you have won the crown of life everlasting. Remember me, Blessed Miguel, for I remember you. Long live Christ the King! Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Novena to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed martyr of Christ the King, Father Miguel Agustin Pro, you are a special patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression, or despair. You are also a friend of musicians, the captives, and all who work toward social justice. Your beloved brothers, the Jesuits, revere you and count you among the ranks of their saints. You love your people of Mexico and all those loyal to the Church.

(Mention your request here…)

I thank the Sacred Heart for loving you so dearly. I pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom you love so dearly, to intercede for the cause of your canonization. I pray that you remember me in your eternal and well-deserved rejoicing, and also my needs: [state needs]. Through your courageous life and martyrdom you have won the crown of life everlasting. Remember me, Blessed Miguel, for I remember you. Long live Christ the King! Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Novena to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed martyr of Christ the King, Father Miguel Agustin Pro, you are a special patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression, or despair. You are also a friend of musicians, the captives, and all who work toward social justice. Your beloved brothers, the Jesuits, revere you and count you among the ranks of their saints. You love your people of Mexico and all those loyal to the Church.

(Mention your request here…)

I thank the Sacred Heart for loving you so dearly. I pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom you love so dearly, to intercede for the cause of your canonization. I pray that you remember me in your eternal and well-deserved rejoicing, and also my needs: [state needs]. Through your courageous life and martyrdom you have won the crown of life everlasting. Remember me, Blessed Miguel, for I remember you. Long live Christ the King! Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Novena to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed martyr of Christ the King, Father Miguel Agustin Pro, you are a special patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression, or despair. You are also a friend of musicians, the captives, and all who work toward social justice. Your beloved brothers, the Jesuits, revere you and count you among the ranks of their saints. You love your people of Mexico and all those loyal to the Church.

(Mention your request here…)

I thank the Sacred Heart for loving you so dearly. I pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom you love so dearly, to intercede for the cause of your canonization. I pray that you remember me in your eternal and well-deserved rejoicing, and also my needs: [state needs]. Through your courageous life and martyrdom you have won the crown of life everlasting. Remember me, Blessed Miguel, for I remember you. Long live Christ the King! Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Novena to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed martyr of Christ the King, Father Miguel Agustin Pro, you are a special patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression, or despair. You are also a friend of musicians, the captives, and all who work toward social justice. Your beloved brothers, the Jesuits, revere you and count you among the ranks of their saints. You love your people of Mexico and all those loyal to the Church.

(Mention your request here…)

I thank the Sacred Heart for loving you so dearly. I pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom you love so dearly, to intercede for the cause of your canonization. I pray that you remember me in your eternal and well-deserved rejoicing, and also my needs: [state needs]. Through your courageous life and martyrdom you have won the crown of life everlasting. Remember me, Blessed Miguel, for I remember you. Long live Christ the King! Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Novena to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed martyr of Christ the King, Father Miguel Agustin Pro, you are a special patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression, or despair. You are also a friend of musicians, the captives, and all who work toward social justice. Your beloved brothers, the Jesuits, revere you and count you among the ranks of their saints. You love your people of Mexico and all those loyal to the Church.

(Mention your request here…)

I thank the Sacred Heart for loving you so dearly. I pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom you love so dearly, to intercede for the cause of your canonization. I pray that you remember me in your eternal and well-deserved rejoicing, and also my needs: [state needs]. Through your courageous life and martyrdom you have won the crown of life everlasting. Remember me, Blessed Miguel, for I remember you. Long live Christ the King! Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home