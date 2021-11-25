Novena Begins: November 25 Feast Day: December 4

Patron Saint of Arts, defense of Holy Icons / images

Day 1 – St. John of Damascus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Confirm our minds, O Lord, in the mysteries of the true faith, set forth with power by your servant John of Damascus, that we, with him, confessing Jesus to be true God and true Man, and singing the praises of the risen Lord, may, by the power of the resurrection, attain to eternal joy; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for evermore.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

