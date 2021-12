I lift up my eyes to you,

to you who sit enthroned in heaven.

2 As the eyes of slaves look to the hand of their master,

as the eyes of a female slave look to the hand of her mistress,

so our eyes look to the Lord our God,

till he shows us his mercy.

3 Have mercy on us, Lord, have mercy on us,

for we have endured no end of contempt.

4 We have endured no end

of ridicule from the arrogant,

of contempt from the proud.

Photo by Arvind shakya on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home