You say, “I choose the appointed time;

it is I who judge with equity.

3 When the earth and all its people quake,

it is I who hold its pillars firm.

4 To the arrogant I say, ‘Boast no more,’

and to the wicked, ‘Do not lift up your horns.

5 Do not lift your horns against heaven;

do not speak so defiantly.

