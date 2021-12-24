Day 25 – St. Andrew Christmas Novena 2021

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The St. Andrew Christmas novena is traditionally recited 15 times per day starting on November 30th (St. Andrew Feast day) until Christmas Eve 24th

Hail and blessed be the hour and moment In which the Son of God was born of the most pure Virgin Mary at midnight, in Bethlehem, in the piercing cold. In that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, O my God, to hear my prayer and grant my desires,

(Mention your request here…)

Through the merits of Our Savior Jesus Christ and of His blessed Mother.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

