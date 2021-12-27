Prayer For The Intercession of St. Josemaria Escriva

O God, through the mediation of Mary our Mother,
you granted your priest Saint Josemaria countless graces,
choosing him as a most faithful instrument to found Opus Dei,
a way of sanctification in daily work and in the fulfillment
of the Christian’s ordinary duties.
Grant that I too may learn to turn all the circumstances
and events of my life into occasions of loving you
and serving the Church, the Pope and all souls
with joy and simplicity, lighting up the pathways
of this earth with faith and love.
Deign to grant me, through the intercession of Saint Josemaria,
the favor of … (mention your request here…). Amen.
Say: Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father.