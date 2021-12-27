Prayer For The Intercession of St. Josemaria Escriva

O God, through the mediation of Mary our Mother,

you granted your priest Saint Josemaria countless graces,

choosing him as a most faithful instrument to found Opus Dei,

a way of sanctification in daily work and in the fulfillment

of the Christian’s ordinary duties.

Grant that I too may learn to turn all the circumstances

and events of my life into occasions of loving you

and serving the Church, the Pope and all souls

with joy and simplicity, lighting up the pathways

of this earth with faith and love.

Deign to grant me, through the intercession of Saint Josemaria,

the favor of … (mention your request here…). Amen.

Say: Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home