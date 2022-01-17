Novena Begins: January 17 Feast Day: January 26

Patron Saint of Stomach Issues

Day 1 – St. Timothy Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Timothy, whom I have chosen as my special patron, pray for me that I, too, may one day glorify the Blessed Trinity in heaven. Obtain for me your lively faith, that I may consider all persons, things, and events in the light of almighty God. Pray, that I may be generous in making sacrifices of temporal things to promote my eternal interests, as you so wisely did. Set me on fire with a love for Jesus, that I may thirst for His sacraments and burn with zeal for the spread of His kingdom. By your powerful intercession, help me in the performance of my duties to God, myself and all the world. Win for me the virtue of purity and a great confidence in the Blessed Virgin. Protect me this day, and every day of my life. Keep me from mortal sin. Obtain for me the grace of a happy death. Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Timothy pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Timothy Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 3 – St. Timothy Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 4 – St. Timothy Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 5 – St. Timothy Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 6 – St. Timothy Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 7 – St. Timothy Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 8 – St. Timothy Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 9 – St. Timothy Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home