Psalm of the Day: Psalm 52:1-7

Why do you boast of evil, you mighty hero?

Why do you boast all day long,

you who are a disgrace in the eyes of God?

2 You who practice deceit,

your tongue plots destruction;

it is like a sharpened razor.

3 You love evil rather than good,

falsehood rather than speaking the truth.

4 You love every harmful word,

you deceitful tongue!

5 Surely God will bring you down to everlasting ruin:

He will snatch you up and pluck you from your tent;

he will uproot you from the land of the living.

6 The righteous will see and fear;

they will laugh at you, saying,

7 “Here now is the man

who did not make God his stronghold

but trusted in his great wealth

and grew strong by destroying others!”

Photo by Skitterphoto on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home