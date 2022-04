All my longings lie open before you, Lord;

my sighing is not hidden from you.

My heart pounds, my strength fails me;

even the light has gone from my eyes.

My friends and companions avoid me because of my wounds;

my neighbors stay far away.

Those who want to kill me set their traps,

those who would harm me talk of my ruin;

all day long they scheme and lie.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home