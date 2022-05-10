Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – May 10, 2022 | USCCB

Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Lectionary: 280

Reading I

Acts 11:19-26

Those who had been scattered by the persecution

that arose because of Stephen

went as far as Phoenicia, Cyprus, and Antioch,

preaching the word to no one but Jews.

There were some Cypriots and Cyrenians among them, however,

who came to Antioch and began to speak to the Greeks as well,

proclaiming the Lord Jesus.

The hand of the Lord was with them

and a great number who believed turned to the Lord.

The news about them reached the ears of the Church in Jerusalem,

and they sent Barnabas to go to Antioch.

When he arrived and saw the grace of God,

he rejoiced and encouraged them all

to remain faithful to the Lord in firmness of heart,

for he was a good man, filled with the Holy Spirit and faith.

And a large number of people was added to the Lord.

Then he went to Tarsus to look for Saul,

and when he had found him he brought him to Antioch.

For a whole year they met with the Church

and taught a large number of people,

and it was in Antioch that the disciples

were first called Christians.

Responsorial Psalm

87:1b-3, 4-5, 6-7

R. (117:1a) All you nations, praise the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

His foundation upon the holy mountains

the LORD loves:

The gates of Zion,

more than any dwelling of Jacob.

Glorious things are said of you,

O city of God!

R. All you nations, praise the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

I tell of Egypt and Babylon

among those who know the LORD;

Of Philistia, Tyre, Ethiopia:

“This man was born there.”

And of Zion they shall say:

“One and all were born in her;

And he who has established her

is the Most High LORD.”

R. All you nations, praise the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

They shall note, when the peoples are enrolled:

“This man was born there.”

And all shall sing, in their festive dance:

“My home is within you.”

R. All you nations, praise the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

Jn 10:27

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

My sheep hear my voice, says the Lord;

I know them, and they follow me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 10:22-30

The feast of the Dedication was taking place in Jerusalem.

It was winter.

And Jesus walked about in the temple area on the Portico of Solomon.

So the Jews gathered around him and said to him,

“How long are you going to keep us in suspense?

If you are the Christ, tell us plainly.”

Jesus answered them, “I told you and you do not believe.

The works I do in my Father’s name testify to me.

But you do not believe, because you are not among my sheep.

My sheep hear my voice;

I know them, and they follow me.

I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish.

No one can take them out of my hand.

My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all,

and no one can take them out of the Father’s hand.

The Father and I are one.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home