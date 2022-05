“God, I want to let go of all that lies behind me. I want to let go of the sins that have entangled me—the bad habits I can’t break—and the fears and anxieties that keep chasing me. I want a fresh start. I believe that you are making all things new and that you have prepared for me glory beyond what I can imagine. Help me to live into that glory even now. Help me to live in the light of your Son, Jesus, in whose name I pray: Amen.”

Photo by Mathew Thomas on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home