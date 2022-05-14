Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – May 14, 2022 | USCCB

Feast of Saint Matthias, Apostle

Lectionary: 564

Reading I

Acts 1:15-17, 20-26

Peter stood up in the midst of the brothers and sisters

(there was a group of about one hundred and twenty persons

in the one place).

He said, “My brothers and sisters,

the Scripture had to be fulfilled

which the Holy Spirit spoke beforehand

through the mouth of David, concerning Judas,

who was the guide for those who arrested Jesus.

Judas was numbered among us

and was allotted a share in this ministry.

For it is written in the Book of Psalms:

Let his encampment become desolate,

and may no one dwell in it.

and:

May another take his office.



Therefore, it is necessary that one of the men

who accompanied us the whole time

the Lord Jesus came and went among us,

beginning from the baptism of John

until the day on which he was taken up from us,

become with us a witness to his resurrection.”

So they proposed two, Joseph called Barsabbas,

who was also known as Justus, and Matthias.

Then they prayed,

“You, Lord, who know the hearts of all,

show which one of these two you have chosen

to take the place in this apostolic ministry

from which Judas turned away to go to his own place.”

Then they gave lots to them, and the lot fell upon Matthias,

and he was counted with the Eleven Apostles.

Responsorial Psalm

113:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8

R. (8) The Lord will give him a seat with the leaders of his people.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Praise, you servants of the LORD,

praise the name of the LORD.

Blessed be the name of the LORD

both now and forever.

R. The Lord will give him a seat with the leaders of his people.

or:

R. Alleluia.

From the rising to the setting of the sun

is the name of the LORD to be praised.

High above all nations is the LORD;

above the heavens is his glory.

R. The Lord will give him a seat with the leaders of his people.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Who is like the LORD, our God, who is enthroned on high

and looks upon the heavens and the earth below?

R. The Lord will give him a seat with the leaders of his people.

or:

R. Alleluia.

He raises up the lowly from the dust;

from the dunghill he lifts up the poor

To seat them with princes,

with the princes of his own people.

R. The Lord will give him a seat with the leaders of his people.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

See Jn 15:16

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I chose you from the world,

to go and bear fruit that will last, says the Lord.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 15:9-17

Jesus said to his disciples:

“As the Father loves me, so I also love you.

Remain in my love.

If you keep my commandments, you will remain in my love,

just as I have kept my Father’s commandments

and remain in his love.



“I have told you this so that my joy might be in you

and your joy might be complete.

This is my commandment: love one another as I love you.

No one has greater love than this,

to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.

You are my friends if you do what I command you.

I no longer call you slaves,

because a slave does not know what his master is doing.

I have called you friends,

because I have told you everything I have heard from my Father.

It was not you who chose me, but I who chose you

and appointed you to go and bear fruit that will remain,

so that whatever you ask the Father in my name he may give you.

This I command you: love one another.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home