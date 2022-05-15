Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – May 15, 2022 | USCCB

Fifth Sunday of Easter

Lectionary: 54

Reading I

Acts 14:21-27

After Paul and Barnabas had proclaimed the good news

to that city

and made a considerable number of disciples,

they returned to Lystra and to Iconium and to Antioch.

They strengthened the spirits of the disciples

and exhorted them to persevere in the faith, saying,

“It is necessary for us to undergo many hardships

to enter the kingdom of God.”

They appointed elders for them in each church and,

with prayer and fasting, commended them to the Lord

in whom they had put their faith.

Then they traveled through Pisidia and reached Pamphylia.

After proclaiming the word at Perga they went down to Attalia.

From there they sailed to Antioch,

where they had been commended to the grace of God

for the work they had now accomplished.

And when they arrived, they called the church together

and reported what God had done with them

and how he had opened the door of faith to the Gentiles.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 145:8-9, 10-11, 12-13

R (cf. 1) I will praise your name for ever, my king and my God.

or:

R Alleluia.

The LORD is gracious and merciful,

slow to anger and of great kindness.

The LORD is good to all

and compassionate toward all his works.

R I will praise your name for ever, my king and my God.

or:

R Alleluia.

Let all your works give you thanks, O LORD,

and let your faithful ones bless you.

Let them discourse of the glory of your kingdom

and speak of your might.

R I will praise your name for ever, my king and my God.

or:

R Alleluia.

Let them make known your might to the children of Adam,

and the glorious splendor of your kingdom.

Your kingdom is a kingdom for all ages,

and your dominion endures through all generations.

R I will praise your name for ever, my king and my God.

or:

R Alleluia.

Reading II

Rev 21:1-5a

Then I, John, saw a new heaven and a new earth.

The former heaven and the former earth had passed away,

and the sea was no more.

I also saw the holy city, a new Jerusalem,

coming down out of heaven from God,

prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.

I heard a loud voice from the throne saying,

“Behold, God’s dwelling is with the human race.

He will dwell with them and they will be his people

and God himself will always be with them as their God.

He will wipe every tear from their eyes,

and there shall be no more death or mourning, wailing or pain,

for the old order has passed away.”



The One who sat on the throne said,

“Behold, I make all things new.”



Alleluia

Jn 13:34

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I give you a new commandment, says the Lord:

love one another as I have loved you.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 13:31-33a, 34-35

When Judas had left them, Jesus said,

“Now is the Son of Man glorified, and God is glorified in him.

If God is glorified in him,

God will also glorify him in himself,

and God will glorify him at once.

My children, I will be with you only a little while longer.

I give you a new commandment: love one another.

As I have loved you, so you also should love one another.

This is how all will know that you are my disciples,

if you have love for one another.”

