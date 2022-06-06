Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – June 6, 2022 | USCCB

Memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church

Lectionary: 572A

Reading I

Gn 3:9-15, 20

After Adam had eaten of the tree,

the LORD God called to him and asked him, “Where are you?”

He answered, “I heard you in the garden;

but I was afraid, because I was naked,

so I hid myself.”

Then he asked, “Who told you that you were naked?

You have eaten, then,

from the tree of which I had forbidden you to eat!”

The man replied, “The woman whom you put here with me—

she gave me fruit from the tree, and so I ate it.”

The LORD God then asked the woman,

“Why did you do such a thing?”

The woman answered, “The serpent tricked me into it, so I ate it.”



Then the LORD God said to the serpent:

“Because you have done this, you shall be banned

from all the animals

and from all the wild creatures;

On your belly shall you crawl,

and dirt shall you eat

all the days of your life.

I will put enmity between you and the woman,

and between your offspring and hers;

He will strike at your head,

while you strike at his heel.”

The man called his wife Eve,

because she became the mother of all the living.



OR:



Acts 1:12-14



After Jesus had been taken up to heaven,

the Apostles returned to Jerusalem

from the mount called Olivet, which is near Jerusalem,

a sabbath day’s journey away.



When they entered the city

they went to the upper room where they were staying,

Peter and John and James and Andrew,

Philip and Thomas, Bartholomew and Matthew,

James son of Alphaeus, Simon the Zealot,

and Judas son of James.

All these devoted themselves with one accord to prayer,

together with some women,

and Mary the mother of Jesus, and his brothers.



Responsorial Psalm

87:1-2, 3 and 5, 6-7

R. (3) Glorious things are told of you, O city of God.

His foundation upon the holy mountains

the LORD loves:

The gates of Zion,

more than any dwelling of Jacob.

R. Glorious things are told of you, O city of God.

Glorious things are said of you,

O city of God!

And of Zion they shall say:

“One and all were born in her;

And he who has established her

is the Most High LORD.”

R. Glorious things are told of you, O city of God.

They shall note, when the peoples are enrolled:

“This man was born there.”

And all shall sing, in their festive dance:

“My home is within you.”

R. Glorious things are told of you, O city of God.

Alleluia

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

O happy Virgin, you gave birth to the Lord;

O blessed mother of the Church,

you warm our hearts with the Spirit of your Son Jesus Christ.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 19:25-34

Standing by the cross of Jesus were his mother

and his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas,

and Mary of Magdala.

When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple there whom he loved,

he said to his mother, “Woman, behold, your son.”

Then he said to the disciple,

“Behold, your mother.”

And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.

After this, aware that everything was now finished,

in order that the Scripture might be fulfilled,

Jesus said, “I thirst.”

There was a vessel filled with common wine.

So they put a sponge soaked in wine on a sprig of hyssop

and put it up to his mouth.

When Jesus had taken the wine, he said,

“It is finished.”

And bowing his head, he handed over the spirit.



Now since it was preparation day,

in order that the bodies might not remain on the cross on the sabbath,

for the sabbath day of that week was a solemn one,

the Jews asked Pilate that their legs be broken

and they be taken down.

So the soldiers came and broke the legs of the first

and then of the other one who was crucified with Jesus.

But when they came to Jesus and saw that he was already dead,

they did not break his legs,

but one soldier thrust his lance into his side,

and immediately Blood and water flowed out.

