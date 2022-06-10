Pope John Paul II protested against the “gay pride” parade in Rome, in 2000, saying: I feel obliged, now, to mention the well-known [gay pride] demonstrations held in Rome in the past few days. In the name of the Church of Rome I can only express my deep sadness at … the offense to the Christian values of a city that is so dear to the hearts of Catholics throughout the world. The Church cannot be silent about the truth, because she would fail in her fidelity to God the Creator and would not help to distinguish good from evil. (Angelus address, July 9, 2000)

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home