Father, I dedicate this new day to you;

as I go about my work.

I ask you to bless those with whom I come in contact.

Lord, I pray for all men and women

who work to earn their living;

give them satisfaction in what they do.

Spirit of God,

comfort the unemployed and their families;

they are your children and my brothers and sisters.

I ask you to help them find work soon.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home