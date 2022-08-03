An Evening Prayer of Good Night

O my God,at the end of this day I thank Thee most heartily for all the graces I have received from Thee.

I am sorry that I have not made a better use of them.

I am sorry for all the sins I have committed against Thee.

Forgive me, O my God, and graciously protect me this night.

Blessed Virgin Mary, my dear heavenly mother, take me under thy protection.

St. Joseph, my dear guardian angel, and all thy saints of God, pray for me.

Sweet Jesus, have pity on all poor sinners, and save them from the eternal fires of hell.

Have mercy on the suffering souls in Purgatory.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home