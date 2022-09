God, Who gave Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, a Capuchin priest, the great privilege of admirably participating in the Passion of Your Son, grant me through his intercession, the grace of……… which I so desire; and above all, grant me to be united to the Passion of Jesus in order to eventually attain His glorious Resurrection.

Our Father…Hail Mary…Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home