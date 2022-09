Guardian Angel,

watch over those whose names you can read in my heart.

Guard over them with every care

and make their way easy and their labours fruitful.

Dry their tears if they weep;

sanctify their joys;

raise their courage if they weaken;

restore their hope if they lose heart,

their health if they be ill,

truth if they err,

repentance if they fail.

~ Amen

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home