Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 8, 2022 | USCCB

Saturday of the Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 466

Reading 1

GAL 3:22-29

Brothers and sisters:

Scripture confined all things under the power of sin,

that through faith in Jesus Christ

the promise might be given to those who believe.

Before faith came, we were held in custody under law,

confined for the faith that was to be revealed.

Consequently, the law was our disciplinarian for Christ,

that we might be justified by faith.

But now that faith has come, we are no longer under a disciplinarian.

For through faith you are all children of God in Christ Jesus.

For all of you who were baptized into Christ

have clothed yourselves with Christ.

There is neither Jew nor Greek,

there is neither slave nor free person,

there is not male and female;

for you are all one in Christ Jesus.

And if you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham’s descendants,

heirs according to the promise.



Responsorial Psalm

PS 105:2-3, 4-5, 6-7

R. (8a) The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Sing to him, sing his praise,

proclaim all his wondrous deeds.

Glory in his holy name;

rejoice, O hearts that seek the LORD!

R. The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Look to the LORD in his strength;

seek to serve him constantly.

Recall the wondrous deeds that he has wrought,

his portents, and the judgments he has uttered.

R. The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

You descendants of Abraham, his servants,

sons of Jacob, his chosen ones!

He, the LORD, is our God;

throughout the earth his judgments prevail.

R. The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

LK 11:28

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are those who hear the word of God

and observe it.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 11:27-28

While Jesus was speaking,

a woman from the crowd called out and said to him,

“Blessed is the womb that carried you

and the breasts at which you nursed.”

He replied, “Rather, blessed are those

who hear the word of God and observe it.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home