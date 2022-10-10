Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 10, 2022 | USCCB

Monday of the Twenty-eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 467

Reading 1

GAL 4:22-24, 26-27, 31–5:1

Brothers and sisters:

It is written that Abraham had two sons,

one by the slave woman and the other by the freeborn woman.

The son of the slave woman was born naturally,

the son of the freeborn through a promise.

Now this is an allegory.

These women represent two covenants.

One was from Mount Sinai, bearing children for slavery;

this is Hagar.

But the Jerusalem above is freeborn, and she is our mother.

For it is written:

Rejoice, you barren one who bore no children;

break forth and shout, you who were not in labor;

for more numerous are the children of the deserted one

than of her who has a husband.

Therefore, brothers and sisters,

we are children not of the slave woman

but of the freeborn woman.

For freedom Christ set us free; so stand firm

and do not submit again to the yoke of slavery.



Responsorial Psalm

PS 113:1B-2, 3-4, 5A AND 6-7

R. (see 2) Blessed be the name of the Lord forever.

or:

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Praise, you servants of the LORD,

praise the name of the LORD.

Blessed be the name of the LORD

both now and forever.

R. Blessed be the name of the Lord forever.

or:

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

From the rising to the setting of the sun

is the name of the LORD to be praised.

High above all nations is the LORD;

above the heavens is his glory.

R. Blessed be the name of the Lord forever.

or:

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Who is like the LORD, our God,

who looks upon the heavens and the earth below?

He raises up the lowly from the dust;

from the dunghill he lifts up the poor.

R. Blessed be the name of the Lord forever.

or:

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Alleluia

PS 95:8

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

If today you hear his voice,

harden not your hearts.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 11:29-32

While still more people gathered in the crowd, Jesus said to them,

“This generation is an evil generation;

it seeks a sign, but no sign will be given it,

except the sign of Jonah.

Just as Jonah became a sign to the Ninevites,

so will the Son of Man be to this generation.

At the judgment

the queen of the south will rise with the men of this generation

and she will condemn them,

because she came from the ends of the earth

to hear the wisdom of Solomon,

and there is something greater than Solomon here.

At the judgment the men of Nineveh will arise with this generation

and condemn it,

because at the preaching of Jonah they repented,

and there is something greater than Jonah here.”

