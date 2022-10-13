The Miracle of the Sun

An Eye Witness Narrated

It was Saturday, October 13, 1917. I left my nine year old brother to watch the sheep and headed out into the heavy rain and cold weather. The ground was all muddy and the rocks, slippery. Despite the difficulty in travelling, over seventy thousand people had made the trek that morning. By the time I reached the apparition sight I was covered head to toe in mud and my clothes were completely soaked.

Different Calibre of people had gathered: the faithul ones, who knelt and prayed the Rosary, the curious, and then, the communists and atheists, many of whom were cursing, chiding, and yelling out cat-calls to Jacinta and Lucia. As the time went on and conditions worsened, it seemed as though nothing would happen and it became very tense among the people.

Then the rain stopped and the clouds parted. The sun shined and began to change colors and spin around itself in a mad whirl. It glittered and began to whirl even more wildly. Suddenly it loosened itself from the sky and fell threateningly toward the seventy thousand gathered below. People screamed. Many dropped face down into the mud or dropped to their knees. Those next to me who had been swearing began to cry for mercy. Then, just as quickly as it had started, it ended. The sun was back in its place. My hair, skin, and clothes were completely dry. The ground around me was dry. There was no trace of mud on me. I felt completely clean, both inside and out. A man from her village who was crippled was able to walk. Several others who were sick were cured.

I resolved to pray three Rosaries daily for the rest of my life in honor of what Mary asked, that we “say the Rosary every day, to bring peace to the world and an end to war.”

