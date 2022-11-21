Catholic Daily Reading – Monday November 21, 2022

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 21, 2022 | USCCB

Memorial of The Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Lectionary: 503

Reading 1

Rv 14:1-3, 4b-5

I, John, looked and there was the Lamb standing on Mount Zion,

and with him a hundred and forty-four thousand

who had his name and his Father’s name written on their foreheads.

I heard a sound from heaven

like the sound of rushing water or a loud peal of thunder.

The sound I heard was like that of harpists playing their harps.

They were singing what seemed to be a new hymn before the throne,

before the four living creatures and the elders.

No one could learn this hymn except the hundred and forty-four thousand

who had been ransomed from the earth.

These are the ones who follow the Lamb wherever he goes.

They have been ransomed as the first fruits

of the human race for God and the Lamb.

On their lips no deceit has been found; they are unblemished.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 24:1bc-2, 3-4ab, 5-6

R. (see 6) Lord, this is the people that longs to see your face.

The LORD’s are the earth and its fullness;

the world and those who dwell in it.

For he founded it upon the seas

and established it upon the rivers.

R. Lord, this is the people that longs to see your face.

Who can ascend the mountain of the LORD?

or who may stand in his holy place?

He whose hands are sinless, whose heart is clean,

who desires not what is vain.

R. Lord, this is the people that longs to see your face.

He shall receive a blessing from the LORD,

a reward from God his savior.

Such is the race that seeks for him,

that seeks the face of the God of Jacob.

R. Lord, this is the people that longs to see your face.

Alleluia

Mt 24:42a, 44

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Stay awake!

For you do not know when the Son of Man will come.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 21:1-4

When Jesus looked up he saw some wealthy people

putting their offerings into the treasury

and he noticed a poor widow putting in two small coins.

He said, “I tell you truly,

this poor widow put in more than all the rest;

for those others have all made offerings from their surplus wealth,

but she, from her poverty, has offered her whole livelihood.”

