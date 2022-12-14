Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday December 14, 2022

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – December 14, 2022 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint John of the Cross, Priest and Doctor of the Church

Lectionary: 189

Reading 1

IS 45:6C-8, 18, 21C-25

I am the LORD, there is no other;

I form the light, and create the darkness,

I make well-being and create woe;

I, the LORD, do all these things.

Let justice descend, O heavens, like dew from above,

like gentle rain let the skies drop it down.

Let the earth open and salvation bud forth;

let justice also spring up!

I, the LORD, have created this.

For thus says the LORD,

The creator of the heavens,

who is God,

The designer and maker of the earth

who established it,

Not creating it to be a waste,

but designing it be lived in:

I am the LORD, and there is no other.

Who announced this from the beginning

and foretold it from of old?

Was it not I, the LORD,

besides whom there is no other God?

There is no just and saving God but me.

Turn to me and be safe,

all you ends of the earth,

for I am God; there is no other!

By myself I swear,

uttering my just decree

and my unalterable word:

To me every knee shall bend;

by me every tongue shall swear,

Saying, “Only in the LORD

are just deeds and power.

Before him in shame shall come

all who vent their anger against him.

In the LORD shall be the vindication and the glory

of all the descendants of Israel.”

Responsorial Psalm

PS 85:9AB AND 10, 11-12, 13-14

R. (Isaiah 45:8) Let the clouds rain down the Just One, and the earth bring forth a Savior.

I will hear what God proclaims;

the LORD–for he proclaims peace to his people.

Near indeed is his salvation to those who fear him,

glory dwelling in our land.

R. Let the clouds rain down the Just One, and the earth bring forth a Savior.

Kindness and truth shall meet;

justice and peace shall kiss.

Truth shall spring out of the earth,

and justice shall look down from heaven.

R. Let the clouds rain down the Just One, and the earth bring forth a Savior.

The LORD himself will give his benefits;

our land shall yield its increase.

Justice shall walk before him,

and salvation, along the way of his steps.

R. Let the clouds rain down the Just One, and the earth bring forth a Savior.

Alleluia

See IS 40:9-10

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Raise your voice and tell the Good News:

Behold, the Lord GOD comes with power.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 7:18B-23

At that time,

John summoned two of his disciples and sent them to the Lord to ask,

“Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

When the men came to the Lord, they said,

“John the Baptist has sent us to you to ask,

‘Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?’”

At that time Jesus cured many of their diseases, sufferings, and evil spirits;

he also granted sight to many who were blind.

And Jesus said to them in reply,

“Go and tell John what you have seen and heard:

the blind regain their sight,

the lame walk,

lepers are cleansed,

the deaf hear, the dead are raised,

the poor have the good news proclaimed to them.

And blessed is the one who takes no offense at me.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home