Happy Feast Day of Our Lady of Good Success

Prayer For The Triumph Over Evil Through Our Lady Of Good Success

This day we beg of Thee,

Most Holy Trinity,

to hear our humble request

through Our Lady of Good Success.

Accept from us today,

all we think, do, suffer and say,

to repair for the offenses

that make Thy Heart so sad.

Purify our intellect,

fortify our will,

cleanse us of our vices,

sanctify our soul.

Assist us in our suffering,

give us grace to persevere,

restore our lost vocations,

grant us new priests to serve.

Help us to spread devotion

to Our Lady of Good Success.

Grant us in Thy Goodness

we may be blessed by its effects.

In this we beg of Thee,

that we may live to see:

the crushing of all Communism,

Globalism, Socialism, Occultism;

the annihilation of all Masonry

and all the secrete sects.

An end to all blasphemy,

impurity, heresy and apostasy;

and all that binds this world

in darkness and debauchery.

If Thou must send a great chastisement,

to mend this wicked world,

please hasten its arrival

and lessen its effects.

In that time O Lord, be merciful,

lend us Thy helping hand,

save us and our love ones,

that we might start again.

Through the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart,

may our Holy Church be restored,

that Christ Our Loving King,

May Reign in every heart and land.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home