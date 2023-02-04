Catholic Daily Reading – Saturday February 4, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – February 4, 2023 | USCCB

Saturday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 328

Reading 1

Heb 13:15-17, 20-21

Brothers and sisters:

Through Jesus, let us continually offer God a sacrifice of praise,

that is, the fruit of lips that confess his name.

Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have;

God is pleased by sacrifices of that kind.

Obey your leaders and defer to them,

for they keep watch over you and will have to give an account,

that they may fulfill their task with joy and not with sorrow,

for that would be of no advantage to you.

May the God of peace, who brought up from the dead

the great shepherd of the sheep

by the Blood of the eternal covenant,

furnish you with all that is good, that you may do his will.

May he carry out in you what is pleasing to him through Jesus Christ,

to whom be glory forever and ever. Amen.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 23:1-3a, 3b-4, 5, 6

R. (1) The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I shall want.

The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.

In verdant pastures he gives me repose.

Beside restful waters he leads me;

he refreshes my soul.

R. The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I shall want.

He guides me in right paths

for his name’s sake.

Even though I walk in the dark valley

I fear no evil; for you are at my side

With your rod and your staff

that give me courage.

R. The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I shall want.

You spread the table before me

in the sight of my foes;

You anoint my head with oil;

my cup overflows.

R. The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I shall want.

Only goodness and kindness follow me

all the days of my life;

And I shall dwell in the house of the LORD

for years to come.

R. The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I shall want.

Alleluia

Jn 10:27

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

My sheep hear my voice, says the Lord;

I know them, and they follow me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 6:30-34

The Apostles gathered together with Jesus

and reported all they had done and taught.

He said to them,

“Come away by yourselves to a deserted place and rest a while.”

People were coming and going in great numbers,

and they had no opportunity even to eat.

So they went off in the boat by themselves to a deserted place.

People saw them leaving and many came to know about it.

They hastened there on foot from all the towns

and arrived at the place before them.

When Jesus disembarked and saw the vast crowd,

his heart was moved with pity for them,

for they were like sheep without a shepherd;

and he began to teach them many things.

