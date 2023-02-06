Catholic Daily Reading – Monday February 6, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – February 6, 2023 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Paul Miki and Companions, Martyrs

Lectionary: 329

Reading 1

Gn 1:1-19

In the beginning, when God created the heavens and the earth,

the earth was a formless wasteland, and darkness covered the abyss,

while a mighty wind swept over the waters.



Then God said,

“Let there be light,” and there was light.

God saw how good the light was.

God then separated the light from the darkness.

God called the light “day,” and the darkness he called “night.”

Thus evening came, and morning followed–the first day.



Then God said,

“Let there be a dome in the middle of the waters,

to separate one body of water from the other.”

And so it happened:

God made the dome,

and it separated the water above the dome from the water below it.

God called the dome “the sky.”

Evening came, and morning followed–the second day.



Then God said,

“Let the water under the sky be gathered into a single basin,

so that the dry land may appear.”

And so it happened:

the water under the sky was gathered into its basin,

and the dry land appeared.

God called the dry land “the earth,”

and the basin of the water he called “the sea.”

God saw how good it was.

Then God said,

“Let the earth bring forth vegetation:

every kind of plant that bears seed

and every kind of fruit tree on earth

that bears fruit with its seed in it.”

And so it happened:

the earth brought forth every kind of plant that bears seed

and every kind of fruit tree on earth that

bears fruit with its seed in it.

God saw how good it was.

Evening came, and morning followed–the third day.



Then God said:

“Let there be lights in the dome of the sky,

to separate day from night.

Let them mark the fixed times, the days and the years,

and serve as luminaries in the dome of the sky,

to shed light upon the earth.”

And so it happened:

God made the two great lights,

the greater one to govern the day,

and the lesser one to govern the night;

and he made the stars.

God set them in the dome of the sky,

to shed light upon the earth,

to govern the day and the night,

and to separate the light from the darkness.

God saw how good it was.

Evening came, and morning followed–the fourth day.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 104:1-2a, 5-6, 10 and 12, 24 and 35c

R. (31b) May the Lord be glad in his works.

Bless the LORD, O my soul!

O LORD, my God, you are great indeed!

You are clothed with majesty and glory,

robed in light as with a cloak.

R. May the Lord be glad in his works.

You fixed the earth upon its foundation,

not to be moved forever;

With the ocean, as with a garment, you covered it;

above the mountains the waters stood.

R. May the Lord be glad in his works.

You send forth springs into the watercourses

that wind among the mountains.

Beside them the birds of heaven dwell;

from among the branches they send forth their song.

R. May the Lord be glad in his works.

How manifold are your works, O LORD!

In wisdom you have wrought them all—

the earth is full of your creatures;

Bless the LORD, O my soul! Alleluia.

R. May the Lord be glad in his works.

Alleluia

Mt 4:23

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Jesus preached the Gospel of the Kingdom

and cured every disease among the people.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 6:53-56

After making the crossing to the other side of the sea,

Jesus and his disciples came to land at Gennesaret

and tied up there.

As they were leaving the boat, people immediately recognized him.

They scurried about the surrounding country

and began to bring in the sick on mats

to wherever they heard he was.

Whatever villages or towns or countryside he entered,

they laid the sick in the marketplaces

and begged him that they might touch only the tassel on his cloak;

and as many as touched it were healed.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home