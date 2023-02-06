Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day: St. Alphonsus Liguori

“He who trusts in himself is lost. He who trusts in God can do all things.” “What does it cost us to say, ‘My God help me! Have mercy on me!’ Is there anything easier than this? And this little will suffice to save us if we be diligent in doing it.”

