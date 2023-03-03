Happy Feast Day of St. Katharine Drexel

St. Katharine Drexel Prayer

Ever loving God, you called Saint Katharine Drexel

to teach the message of the Gospel and

to bring the life of the Eucharist to

the Black and Native American peoples.

By her prayers and example,

enable us to work for justice

among the poor and oppressed.

Draw us all into the Eucharistic community

of your Church, that we may be one in you.

Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ,

your Son, who lives and reigns with you and

the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen

Photo by Oscar Ivan Esquivel Arteaga on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home