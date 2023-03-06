Catholic Daily Reading – Monday March 6, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – March 6, 2023 | USCCB

Monday of the Second Week in Lent

Lectionary: 230

Reading 1

Dn 9:4b-10

“Lord, great and awesome God,

you who keep your merciful covenant toward those who love you

and observe your commandments!

We have sinned, been wicked and done evil;

we have rebelled and departed from your commandments and your laws.

We have not obeyed your servants the prophets,

who spoke in your name to our kings, our princes,

our fathers, and all the people of the land.

Justice, O Lord, is on your side;

we are shamefaced even to this day:

we, the men of Judah, the residents of Jerusalem,

and all Israel, near and far,

in all the countries to which you have scattered them

because of their treachery toward you.

O LORD, we are shamefaced, like our kings, our princes, and our fathers,

for having sinned against you.

But yours, O Lord, our God, are compassion and forgiveness!

Yet we rebelled against you

and paid no heed to your command, O LORD, our God,

to live by the law you gave us through your servants the prophets.”

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 79:8, 9, 11 and 13

R. (see 103:10a) Lord, do not deal with us according to our sins.

Remember not against us the iniquities of the past;

may your compassion quickly come to us,

for we are brought very low.

R. Lord, do not deal with us according to our sins.

Help us, O God our savior,

because of the glory of your name;

Deliver us and pardon our sins

for your name’s sake.

R. Lord, do not deal with us according to our sins.

Let the prisoners’ sighing come before you;

with your great power free those doomed to death.

Then we, your people and the sheep of your pasture,

will give thanks to you forever;

through all generations we will declare your praise.

R. Lord, do not deal with us according to our sins.

Verse Before the Gospel See

Jn 6:63c, 68c

Your words, Lord, are Spirit and life;

you have the words of everlasting life.

Gospel

Lk 6:36-38

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.



“Stop judging and you will not be judged.

Stop condemning and you will not be condemned.

Forgive and you will be forgiven.

Give and gifts will be given to you;

a good measure, packed together, shaken down, and overflowing,

will be poured into your lap.

For the measure with which you measure

will in return be measured out to you.”

