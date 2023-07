Prayer

O God, who made the Abbot Saint Benedict

an outstanding master in the school of divine service,

grant, we pray,

that, putting nothing before love of you,

we may hasten with a loving heart

in the way of your commands.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever. Amen. (from The Roman Missal)

