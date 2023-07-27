Verse of the Day

Verse of the Day: Titus 2:13-14

We wait for the blessed hope — the glorious appearing of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ, who gave himself for us to redeem us from all wickedness and to purify for himself a people that are his very own, eager to do what is good.

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

Leave us your comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.