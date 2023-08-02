Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday August 2, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – August 2, 2023 | USCCB

Wednesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 403

Reading 1

Ex 34:29-35 As Moses came down from Mount Sinai

with the two tablets of the commandments in his hands,

he did not know that the skin of his face had become radiant

while he conversed with the LORD.

When Aaron, then, and the other children of Israel saw Moses

and noticed how radiant the skin of his face had become,

they were afraid to come near him.

Only after Moses called to them did Aaron

and all the rulers of the community come back to him.

Moses then spoke to them.

Later on, all the children of Israel came up to him,

and he enjoined on them all that the LORD

had told him on Mount Sinai.

When he finished speaking with them,

he put a veil over his face.

Whenever Moses entered the presence of the LORD to converse with him,

he removed the veil until he came out again.

On coming out, he would tell the children of Israel

all that had been commanded.

Then the children of Israel would see

that the skin of Moses’ face was radiant;

so he would again put the veil over his face

until he went in to converse with the LORD.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 99:5, 6, 7, 9 R. (see 9c) Holy is the Lord our God.

Extol the LORD, our God,

and worship at his footstool;

holy is he!

R. Holy is the Lord our God.

Moses and Aaron were among his priests,

and Samuel, among those who called upon his name;

they called upon the LORD, and he answered them.

R. Holy is the Lord our God.

From the pillar of cloud he spoke to them;

they heard his decrees and the law he gave them.

R. Holy is the Lord our God.

Extol the LORD, our God,

and worship at his holy mountain;

for holy is the LORD, our God.

R. Holy is the Lord our God.

Alleluia

Jn 15:15b R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I call you my friends, says the Lord,

for I have made known to you all that the Father has told me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 13:44-46 Jesus said to his disciples:

“The Kingdom of heaven is like a treasure buried in a field,

which a person finds and hides again,

and out of joy goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.

Again, the Kingdom of heaven is like a merchant

searching for fine pearls.

When he finds a pearl of great price,

he goes and sells all that he has and buys it.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home