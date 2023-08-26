Catholic Daily Reading – Friday August 25, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – August 25, 2023 | USCCB

Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 423

Reading 1

Ru 1:1, 3-6, 14b-16, 22

Once in the time of the judges there was a famine in the land;

so a man from Bethlehem of Judah

departed with his wife and two sons

to reside on the plateau of Moab.

Elimelech, the husband of Naomi, died,

and she was left with her two sons, who married Moabite women,

one named Orpah, the other Ruth.

When they had lived there about ten years,

both Mahlon and Chilion died also,

and the woman was left with neither her two sons nor her husband.

She then made ready to go back from the plateau of Moab

because word reached her there

that the LORD had visited his people and given them food.Orpah kissed her mother-in-law good-bye, but Ruth stayed with her.Naomi said, “See now!

Your sister-in-law has gone back to her people and her god.

Go back after your sister-in-law!”

But Ruth said, “Do not ask me to abandon or forsake you!

For wherever you go, I will go, wherever you lodge I will lodge,

your people shall be my people, and your God my God.”Thus it was that Naomi returned

with the Moabite daughter-in-law, Ruth,

who accompanied her back from the plateau of Moab.

They arrived in Bethlehem at the beginning of the barley harvest.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 146:5-6ab, 6c-7, 8-9a, 9bc-10

R. (1b) Praise the Lord, my soul!

Blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob,

whose hope is in the LORD, his God,

Who made heaven and earth,

the sea and all that is in them.

R. Praise the Lord, my soul!

The LORD keeps faith forever,

secures justice for the oppressed,

gives food to the hungry.

The LORD sets captives free.

R. Praise the Lord, my soul!

The LORD gives sight to the blind.

The LORD raises up those who were bowed down;

The LORD loves the just.

The LORD protects strangers.

R. Praise the Lord, my soul!

The fatherless and the widow he sustains,

but the way of the wicked he thwarts.

The LORD shall reign forever;

your God, O Zion, through all generations. Alleluia.

R. Praise the Lord, my soul!

Alleluia

Ps 25:4b, 5a

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Teach me your paths, my God,

guide me in your truth.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 22:34-40

When the Pharisees heard that Jesus had silenced the Sadducees,

they gathered together, and one of them,

a scholar of the law, tested him by asking,

“Teacher, which commandment in the law is the greatest?”

He said to him,

“You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart,

with all your soul, and with all your mind.

This is the greatest and the first commandment.

The second is like it:

You shall love your neighbor as yourself.

The whole law and the prophets depend on these two commandments.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home