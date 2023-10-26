Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday October 26, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 26, 2023 | USCCB

Thursday of the Twenty-ninth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 476

Reading 1

Rom 6:19-23

Brothers and sisters:

I am speaking in human terms because of the weakness of your nature.

For just as you presented the parts of your bodies as slaves to impurity

and to lawlessness for lawlessness,

so now present them as slaves to righteousness for sanctification.

For when you were slaves of sin, you were free from righteousness.

But what profit did you get then

from the things of which you are now ashamed?

For the end of those things is death.

But now that you have been freed from sin and have become slaves of God,

the benefit that you have leads to sanctification,

and its end is eternal life.

For the wages of sin is death,

but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 1:1-2, 3, 4 and 6

R. (Ps 40:5) Blessed are they who hope in the Lord.

Blessed the man who follows not

the counsel of the wicked

Nor walks in the way of sinners,

nor sits in the company of the insolent,

But delights in the law of the LORD

and meditates on his law day and night.

R. Blessed are they who hope in the Lord.

He is like a tree

planted near running water,

That yields its fruit in due season,

and whose leaves never fade.

Whatever he does, prospers.

R. Blessed are they who hope in the Lord.

Not so the wicked, not so;

they are like chaff which the wind drives away.

For the LORD watches over the way of the just,

but the way of the wicked vanishes.

R. Blessed are they who hope in the Lord.

Alleluia

Phil 3:8-9

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I consider all things so much rubbish

that I may gain Christ and be found in him.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 12:49-53

Jesus said to his disciples:

“I have come to set the earth on fire,

and how I wish it were already blazing!

There is a baptism with which I must be baptized,

and how great is my anguish until it is accomplished!

Do you think that I have come to establish peace on the earth?

No, I tell you, but rather division.

From now on a household of five will be divided,

three against two and two against three;

a father will be divided against his son

and a son against his father,

a mother against her daughter

and a daughter against her mother,

a mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law

and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.”

