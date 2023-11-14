Miraculous Medal Novena

About Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal is the title given to the Blessed Virgin Mary when she appeared to a Sister of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul in Paris. On July 18, 1830, Sister Catherine Laboure was awakened by a young angelic child standing at the end of her bed calling for her to come, “The Blessed Virgin is waiting for you” he said.

Sister Catherine followed the boy to the Chapel where she knelt at the altar rail and waited. She heard the rustling of material before she saw the Blessed Mother come and sit in the priest’s chair. Sister Catherine ran to her and, resting her hands on the knees of Mary, listened for hours as she was instructed about how to act in times of trials that she would soon encounter.



She predicted the terrible Revolution of 1830 in France and the Franco-Prussian War of 1860. She told Sister Catherine of a special mission that God had for her and the contradictions she would face. She asked Sister Catherine to tell no one of her visit except her confessor Father Aladel. On November 27, 1830, while in the chapel in meditation with other sisters, Sister Catherine again heard the rustling of material and the Blessed Virgin appeared standing on a globe and holding a smaller globe on top of a cross she seemed to offer to God. When the globe disappeared Mary lifted her hands that were covered with jewels. From some of the jewels, rays of light shown which she said were symbols of the graces that would be given to all who asked for them. The jewels that had no rays were symbols of unclaimed graces. An oval frame outlined the figure bearing in gold letters the words “O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee.” When the frame revolved, on the back the letter M was surmounted by a cross with a crossbar underneath; and beneath that, the Sacred Heart of Jesus surrounded by a crown of thorns and the Sacred Heart of Mary pierced by a sword. She asked Catherine to have a medal made after the model and to spread devotion to the medal around the world.



Stories of cures an conversions made the medals popular and resulted in them being called “miraculous.”



To spread the devotion, Father Aladel formed confraternities or sodalities of the Children of Mary which did indeed spread all over the world. A statue of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal was placed over the main altar in the chapel where Mary appeared to Sister Catherine.



Today, the devotion to the Miraculous Medal is still one of the most powerful prayers we can pray this side of Heaven.

Novena Begins: November 19 Feast Day: November 28

Patron Saint of : Universal

Day 1 – Miraculous Medal Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus and our Mother, penetrated with the most lively confidence in your all-powerful and never-failing intercession, manifested so often through the Miraculous Medal, we your loving and trustful children implore you to obtain for us the graces and favors we ask during this novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal souls and the souls for whom we pray.

(Mention your request here…)

You know, O Mary, how often our souls have been the sanctuaries of your Son who hates iniquity. Obtain for us then a deep hatred of sin and that purity of heart which will attach us to God alone so that our every thought, word and deed may tend to His greater glory. Obtain for us also a spirit of prayer and self-denial that we may recover by penance what we have lost by sin and at length attain to that blessed abode where you are the Queen of angels and of men.

Amen

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us. who have recourse to Thee, and for those who do not have recourse to Thee, especially the enemies of the Church and those recommended Thee, Amen.



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Miraculous Medal Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus and our Mother, penetrated with the most lively confidence in your all-powerful and never-failing intercession, manifested so often through the Miraculous Medal, we your loving and trustful children implore you to obtain for us the graces and favors we ask during this novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal souls and the souls for whom we pray.

(Mention your request here…)

You know, O Mary, how often our souls have been the sanctuaries of your Son who hates iniquity. Obtain for us then a deep hatred of sin and that purity of heart which will attach us to God alone so that our every thought, word and deed may tend to His greater glory. Obtain for us also a spirit of prayer and self-denial that we may recover by penance what we have lost by sin and at length attain to that blessed abode where you are the Queen of angels and of men.

Amen

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us. who have recourse to Thee, and for those who do not have recourse to Thee, especially the enemies of the Church and those recommended Thee, Amen.



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Miraculous Medal Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus and our Mother, penetrated with the most lively confidence in your all-powerful and never-failing intercession, manifested so often through the Miraculous Medal, we your loving and trustful children implore you to obtain for us the graces and favors we ask during this novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal souls and the souls for whom we pray.

(Mention your request here…)

You know, O Mary, how often our souls have been the sanctuaries of your Son who hates iniquity. Obtain for us then a deep hatred of sin and that purity of heart which will attach us to God alone so that our every thought, word and deed may tend to His greater glory. Obtain for us also a spirit of prayer and self-denial that we may recover by penance what we have lost by sin and at length attain to that blessed abode where you are the Queen of angels and of men.

Amen

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us. who have recourse to Thee, and for those who do not have recourse to Thee, especially the enemies of the Church and those recommended Thee, Amen.



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Miraculous Medal Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus and our Mother, penetrated with the most lively confidence in your all-powerful and never-failing intercession, manifested so often through the Miraculous Medal, we your loving and trustful children implore you to obtain for us the graces and favors we ask during this novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal souls and the souls for whom we pray.

(Mention your request here…)

You know, O Mary, how often our souls have been the sanctuaries of your Son who hates iniquity. Obtain for us then a deep hatred of sin and that purity of heart which will attach us to God alone so that our every thought, word and deed may tend to His greater glory. Obtain for us also a spirit of prayer and self-denial that we may recover by penance what we have lost by sin and at length attain to that blessed abode where you are the Queen of angels and of men.

Amen

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us. who have recourse to Thee, and for those who do not have recourse to Thee, especially the enemies of the Church and those recommended Thee, Amen.



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Miraculous Medal Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus and our Mother, penetrated with the most lively confidence in your all-powerful and never-failing intercession, manifested so often through the Miraculous Medal, we your loving and trustful children implore you to obtain for us the graces and favors we ask during this novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal souls and the souls for whom we pray.

(Mention your request here…)

You know, O Mary, how often our souls have been the sanctuaries of your Son who hates iniquity. Obtain for us then a deep hatred of sin and that purity of heart which will attach us to God alone so that our every thought, word and deed may tend to His greater glory. Obtain for us also a spirit of prayer and self-denial that we may recover by penance what we have lost by sin and at length attain to that blessed abode where you are the Queen of angels and of men.

Amen

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us. who have recourse to Thee, and for those who do not have recourse to Thee, especially the enemies of the Church and those recommended Thee, Amen.



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Miraculous Medal Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus and our Mother, penetrated with the most lively confidence in your all-powerful and never-failing intercession, manifested so often through the Miraculous Medal, we your loving and trustful children implore you to obtain for us the graces and favors we ask during this novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal souls and the souls for whom we pray.

(Mention your request here…)

You know, O Mary, how often our souls have been the sanctuaries of your Son who hates iniquity. Obtain for us then a deep hatred of sin and that purity of heart which will attach us to God alone so that our every thought, word and deed may tend to His greater glory. Obtain for us also a spirit of prayer and self-denial that we may recover by penance what we have lost by sin and at length attain to that blessed abode where you are the Queen of angels and of men.

Amen

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us. who have recourse to Thee, and for those who do not have recourse to Thee, especially the enemies of the Church and those recommended Thee, Amen.



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Miraculous Medal Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus and our Mother, penetrated with the most lively confidence in your all-powerful and never-failing intercession, manifested so often through the Miraculous Medal, we your loving and trustful children implore you to obtain for us the graces and favors we ask during this novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal souls and the souls for whom we pray.

(Mention your request here…)

You know, O Mary, how often our souls have been the sanctuaries of your Son who hates iniquity. Obtain for us then a deep hatred of sin and that purity of heart which will attach us to God alone so that our every thought, word and deed may tend to His greater glory. Obtain for us also a spirit of prayer and self-denial that we may recover by penance what we have lost by sin and at length attain to that blessed abode where you are the Queen of angels and of men.

Amen

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us. who have recourse to Thee, and for those who do not have recourse to Thee, especially the enemies of the Church and those recommended Thee, Amen.



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Miraculous Medal Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus and our Mother, penetrated with the most lively confidence in your all-powerful and never-failing intercession, manifested so often through the Miraculous Medal, we your loving and trustful children implore you to obtain for us the graces and favors we ask during this novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal souls and the souls for whom we pray.

(Mention your request here…)

You know, O Mary, how often our souls have been the sanctuaries of your Son who hates iniquity. Obtain for us then a deep hatred of sin and that purity of heart which will attach us to God alone so that our every thought, word and deed may tend to His greater glory. Obtain for us also a spirit of prayer and self-denial that we may recover by penance what we have lost by sin and at length attain to that blessed abode where you are the Queen of angels and of men.

Amen

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us. who have recourse to Thee, and for those who do not have recourse to Thee, especially the enemies of the Church and those recommended Thee, Amen.



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Miraculous Medal Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus and our Mother, penetrated with the most lively confidence in your all-powerful and never-failing intercession, manifested so often through the Miraculous Medal, we your loving and trustful children implore you to obtain for us the graces and favors we ask during this novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal souls and the souls for whom we pray.

(Mention your request here…)

You know, O Mary, how often our souls have been the sanctuaries of your Son who hates iniquity. Obtain for us then a deep hatred of sin and that purity of heart which will attach us to God alone so that our every thought, word and deed may tend to His greater glory. Obtain for us also a spirit of prayer and self-denial that we may recover by penance what we have lost by sin and at length attain to that blessed abode where you are the Queen of angels and of men.

Amen

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us. who have recourse to Thee, and for those who do not have recourse to Thee, especially the enemies of the Church and those recommended Thee, Amen.



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Why is it called the Miraculous Medal? The Miraculous Medal was first called “miraculous” after being given to Saint Catherine Laboure following her apparition and subsequent time spent with the Blessed Virgin Mary. This medal went on to perform many acts of healing and answered prayers at which time it was deemed “miraculous” by the Church and by its countless witnesses.

What do the 12 stars around Mary’s head mean? The twelve stars above Mother Mary’s head, as referenced in the Book of Revelation 12:1, apply to both the twelve patriarchs of the tribes of Israel (the original people of God described in the Old Testament), and today’s People of God following the twelve apostles (the renewed people of God in the NT and up through today).

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home