Happy Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus Christ, I acknowledge you as universal King. All that has been made has been created for You. Exercise all Your rights over me. I renew my Baptismal Vows. I renounce Satan, his pomps and his works; I promise to live as a good Christian. And, in particular do I pledge myself to labor, to the best of my ability, for the triumph of the rights of God and of Your Church. Divine Heart of Jesus, to You do I offer my poor services, laboring that all hearts may acknowledge Your sacred kingship, and that thus the reign of Your peace be established throughout the whole universe. Amen. 

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

