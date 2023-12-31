Happy Feast Day of the Holy Family

Prayer to the Holy Family of Nazareth

HEAVENLY FATHER, WE ASK YOU TO BLESS OUR FAMILY.

Open our hearts to receive Your love. May our home be another Nazareth, so that our family may be a place where Your peace and love abides.

Open our eyes to recognize the gift and beauty of life, so that we may find joy in Your presence among us. Grant us pure hearts seeking holiness, generous hearts full of Your love, merciful hearts ready to forgive and tender hearts full of kindness. May our family be a sanctuary of life and love, a beacon of hope drawing others to Your Son, JESUS CHRIST. Amen.

Jesus, Mother Mary and St. Joseph, Save us, Protect us. Amen

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home