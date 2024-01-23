Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday January 23, 2024

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – January 23, 2024 | USCCB

Tuesday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 318

Reading 1

2 Sm 6:12b-15, 17-19

David went to bring up the ark of God from the house of Obed-edom

into the City of David amid festivities.

As soon as the bearers of the ark of the LORD had advanced six steps,

he sacrificed an ox and a fatling.

Then David, girt with a linen apron,

came dancing before the LORD with abandon,

as he and all the house of Israel were bringing up the ark of the LORD

with shouts of joy and to the sound of the horn.

The ark of the LORD was brought in and set in its place

within the tent David had pitched for it.

Then David offered burnt offerings and peace offerings before the LORD.

When he finished making these offerings,

he blessed the people in the name of the LORD of hosts.

He then distributed among all the people,

to each man and each woman in the entire multitude of Israel,

a loaf of bread, a cut of roast meat, and a raisin cake.

With this, all the people left for their homes.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 24:7, 8, 9, 10

R. (8) Who is this king of glory? It is the Lord!

Lift up, O gates, your lintels;

reach up, you ancient portals,

that the king of glory may come in!

R. Who is this king of glory? It is the Lord!

Who is this king of glory?

The LORD, strong and mighty,

the LORD, mighty in battle.

R. Who is this king of glory? It is the Lord!

Lift up, O gates, your lintels;

reach up, you ancient portals,

that the king of glory may come in!

R. Who is this king of glory? It is the Lord!

Who is this king of glory?

The LORD of hosts; he is the king of glory.

R. Who is this king of glory? It is the Lord!

Alleluia

SEE MT 11:25

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth;

you have revealed to little ones the mysteries of the Kingdom.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 3:31-35

The mother of Jesus and his brothers arrived at the house.

Standing outside, they sent word to Jesus and called him.

A crowd seated around him told him,

“Your mother and your brothers and your sisters

are outside asking for you.”

But he said to them in reply,

“Who are my mother and my brothers?”

And looking around at those seated in the circle he said,

“Here are my mother and my brothers.

For whoever does the will of God

is my brother and sister and mother.”

