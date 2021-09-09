“Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord.” James 5:14
Psalm 146:8
“The Lord gives sight to the blind, the Lord lifts up those who are bowed down, the Lord loves the righteous.”
Exodus 23:25
“Worship the Lord your God, and his blessing will be on your food and water. I will take away sickness from among you.”
Isaiah 41:10
“do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
“Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well.” 3 John 1:2
Author: Caroline Anthony