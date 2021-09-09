Spread the Love

“Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord.” James 5:14

Psalm 146:8

“The Lord gives sight to the blind, the Lord lifts up those who are bowed down, the Lord loves the righteous.”

Exodus 23:25

“Worship the Lord your God, and his blessing will be on your food and water. I will take away sickness from among you.”

Isaiah 41:10

“do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

“Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well.” 3 John 1:2

Author: Caroline Anthony