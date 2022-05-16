Novena Begins: July 18 Feast Day: July 27

Patron Saint of Catholic Journalists, Friesland

Day 1: Novena to St. Titus Brandsma

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Loving God,

your servant Titus Brandsma laboured zealously in your vineyard

and gave his life freely because of his faith in you.

Through his intercession I ask for your mercy and help.

Heavenly Father, Titus never refused

when he was asked for help by your people.

In his name, I come to you with my needs:

(Mention your request here…)

Lord, help me always to imitate the great faith, generous love,

and burning zeal of Titus Brandsma.

Glorify your servant as he wished to glorify you. Amen.

Mary, Mother of Carmel, pray for us.

Titus Brandsma, Carmelite and Martyr, pray for us.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

