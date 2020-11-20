Prayer for Life by Pope John Paul II

O Mary, bright dawn of the new world,

Mother of the living,

to you do we entrust the cause of life:

Look down, O Mother, upon the vast numbers

of babies to be born,

of the poor whose lives are made difficult,

of men and women who are victims of brutal violence,

of the elderly and the sick killed

by indifference or out of misguided mercy.

Grant that all who believe in your Son

may proclaim the Gospel of life

with honesty and love to the people of our time.

Obtain for them the grace

to accept that Gospel as a gift ever new,

the joy of celebrating it with gratitude

throughout their lives

and the courage to bear witness to it resolutely,

in order to build,

together with all people of good will,

the civilization of truth and love,

to the praise and glory of God,

the Creator and lover of life. Amen!

