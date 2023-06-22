Prayer for the poor Souls in Purgatory

…a channel of Grace to YOU and souls in Purgatory

St. Gertrude the Great was a medieval mystic nun, an early devotee of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and she is invoked often for the poor souls in Purgatory. Though acutely aware of her own persistent faults, she also came to understand the depth of God’s Mercy.

Jesus Christ told her that her writings would become a “herald” of his Divine Love, and he would use her to be a channel of His grace to many souls: “I desire to have in your writings incontrovertible proof of my Divine Love, as I propose through them to do good to many souls in these modern times”. St. Gertrude the Great was told by our Lord, that each time the following prayer was said devoutly, one thousand souls would be released from purgatory.

Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy souls in purgatory, for sinners everywhere, for sinners in the universal church, those in my own home and within my family. Amen.

