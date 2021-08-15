PRAYER TO MARY ASSUMED INTO HEAVEN

Spread the Love

O Blessed Virgin Mary,

united to the victorious Christ in heaven,

you are the image and first-flowering of the Church

as she is to be perfected in the world to come.

You shine forth as a sign of sure hope and solace

for the pilgrim People of God.

In your Assumption,

you manifest the fullness of redemption

and appear as the spotless image of the Church

responding in joy

to the invitation of the Bridegroom, your Son,

who is the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep.

Grant that we may follow your example on earth

thereby imitating your Son as well

and being enabled to share your glory,

with Him for all eternity.

