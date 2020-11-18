Prayer to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal

“Virgin Mother of God,

Mary Immaculate,

I unite myself to you

under your title of Our Lady

of the Miraculous Medal.

May this medal be for me

a sure sign of your motherly

affection for me

and a constant reminder

of my duties toward you.

While wearing it,

may I be blessed by your

loving protection

and preserved in the grace

of your son.

Most powerful Virgin,

Mother of our Savior,

keep me close to you every

moment of my life,

so that like you I may live

and act according

to the example of your Son.

Amen.“