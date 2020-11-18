Prayer to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal

“Virgin Mother of God,
Mary Immaculate,
I unite myself to you
under your title of Our Lady
of the Miraculous Medal.
May this medal be for me
a sure sign of your motherly
affection for me
and a constant reminder
of my duties toward you.
While wearing it,
may I be blessed by your
loving protection
and preserved in the grace
of your son.
Most powerful Virgin,
Mother of our Savior,
keep me close to you every
moment of my life,
so that like you I may live
and act according
to the example of your Son.
Amen.“