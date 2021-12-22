|Novena Begins:
|May 10
|Feast Day:
|May 19
Patron Saint of: Brittany, lawyers, abandoned children
Day 1 – St. Ivo of Brittany Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
We humbly ask you, almighty God,
that at the intercession of blessed Ivo
you may multiply your gifts among us
and order our days in peace.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
