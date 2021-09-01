10 Benefits of Prayer

Spread the Love

1. Prayer protects you.

2. Prayer draws you closer to God.

3. Prayer gives you hope.

4. Prayer changes things.

5. Prayer makes you happy.

6. Prayer heals you from all pain.

7. Prayer makes you less-selfish.

8. Prayer make you spiritually strong.

9. Prayer keeps you in the will of God.

10. Prayer gives you victory.

We believed

Lord Jesus Christ

The Loving and

Merciful God

May continue

to Bless us,

guide us,

protect us

And give us strength

and strong faith

in our daily life.

Thank you Lord God.

Amen!



Lord Jesus

Have Mercy on us



Our Father

who art in heaven

hollowed be thy name

thy kingdom come

thy will be done on earth

as it is in heaven

give us this day

our daily bread

and forgive us

our trespasses

as we forgive

those who sins

against us

and lead us

not into temptation

but deliver us

from evil

Amen.



Hail Mary

full of Grace

the Lord

is with you

Blessed

are you among women

and Blessed

is the fruit

of your womb

Jesus.

Holy Mary

Mother of God

Pray for us

sinners

now and at the hour

of our death

Amen.



Glory be to

the Father

and to the Son

and to the Holy Spirit

as it was

in the beginning

is now

and will be forever

Amen.



To God be all the Glory