10 Benefits of Prayer

1. Prayer protects you.
2. Prayer draws you closer to God.
3. Prayer gives you hope.
4. Prayer changes things.
5. Prayer makes you happy.
6. Prayer heals you from all pain.
7. Prayer makes you less-selfish.
8. Prayer make you spiritually strong.
9. Prayer keeps you in the will of God.
10. Prayer gives you victory.
We believed
Lord Jesus Christ
The Loving and
Merciful God
May continue
to Bless us,
guide us,
protect us
And give us strength
and strong faith
in our daily life.
Thank you Lord God.
Amen!
Lord Jesus
Have Mercy on us
Our Father
who art in heaven
hollowed be thy name
thy kingdom come
thy will be done on earth
as it is in heaven
give us this day
our daily bread
and forgive us
our trespasses
as we forgive
those who sins
against us
and lead us
not into temptation
but deliver us
from evil
Amen.
Hail Mary
full of Grace
the Lord
is with you
Blessed
are you among women
and Blessed
is the fruit
of your womb
Jesus.
Holy Mary
Mother of God
Pray for us
sinners
now and at the hour
of our death
Amen.
Glory be to
the Father
and to the Son
and to the Holy Spirit
as it was
in the beginning
is now
and will be forever
Amen.
To God be all the Glory