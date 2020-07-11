Daily Mass: Saturday July 11 2020

Father Joseph Grima celebrates today’s mass
ACT OF SPIRITUAL COMMUNION
My Jesus, I believe that You are present in the Blessed Sacrament.
I love You above all things and I desire You in my soul.
Since I cannot now receive You sacramentally,
Come at least spiritually into my heart.
As though You were already there,
I embrace You and unite myself wholly to You;
Permit not that I should ever be separated from You. Amen.
St. Alphonsus Liguori
