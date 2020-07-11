Daily Mass: Saturday July 11 2020

Father Joseph Grima celebrates today’s mass



ACT OF SPIRITUAL COMMUNION

My Jesus, I believe that You are present in the Blessed Sacrament.

I love You above all things and I desire You in my soul.

Since I cannot now receive You sacramentally,

Come at least spiritually into my heart.

As though You were already there,

I embrace You and unite myself wholly to You;

Permit not that I should ever be separated from You. Amen.

St. Alphonsus Liguori

