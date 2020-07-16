The Miracle Prayer to St. Anthony Of Padua

Holy St Anthony, the gentlest and kindest of Saints, your burning love of God, your exalted virtue, and your great charity towards your fellow creatures, made you worthy, when on earth to possess miraculous powers such as were given to no other saint.

Miracle waited on your word, and that word you were ever ready to speak at the request of those in trouble. The anxious prayer of bitter trial was never addressed to you in vain. To the sick you gave back health; you restored what was lost; the sorrow stricken were the objects of your tender compassion; even the dead you raised to life when the wounded heart cried out to you from the depths of its bitter anguish. When on earth nothing was impossible with you, except not to have compassion on those in distress and sorrow.

Encouraged by this thought, and convinced of the efficacy of your holy intercession, we kneel before your holy image, and full of confidence, we implore you to obtain for us (mention your request here). The answer to this our prayer may require a miracle.

Even so, are you not the Saint of Miracles, who, when on earth, had but to speak the mightiest wonders were wrought! O gentle and loving St Anthony, you whose heart was ever full of human sympathy, whispers our prayer into the ears of the Infant Jesus, who loved to linger in your arms. One word from you and our prayer will be granted. O, speak but that word and the gratitude of our heart will ever be yours! Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

